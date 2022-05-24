$77.11 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will announce $77.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $351.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $351.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $455.41 million, with estimates ranging from $452.10 million to $458.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,118,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.