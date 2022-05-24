$8.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to report $8.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.47 and the highest is $10.19. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $33.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.19 to $39.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $29.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.74 to $39.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.12. 34,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.