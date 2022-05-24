8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $63,749.40 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $63,749.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hunter Middleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46.

On Monday, April 18th, Hunter Middleton sold 590 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $6,377.90.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 1,818,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $810.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

