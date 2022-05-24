908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

MASS stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $449.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $197,169.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 959,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

