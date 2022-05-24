$93.33 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will post $93.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Skillz reported sales of $89.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $396.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $461.27 million, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 190,991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1,627.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 142,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 97.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

