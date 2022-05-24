AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 27,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,600. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

