AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.89.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 36,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

