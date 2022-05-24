Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NYSE:ANF opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

