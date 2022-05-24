abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) to Issue GBX 1.19 Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ASLI opened at GBX 106 ($1.33) on Tuesday. abrdn European Logistics Income has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.64). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.70) price objective on shares of abrdn European Logistics Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

