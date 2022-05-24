abrdn (LON:ABDN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235.63 ($2.96).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.39. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.78).

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($125,450.36). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($100,163.58). In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

