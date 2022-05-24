Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Absci stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 369,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,545. Absci has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $321.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 200.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 480,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absci (ABSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.