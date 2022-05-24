ACCO Brands Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of ACCO opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $691.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,778. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

