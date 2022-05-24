ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (Get Rating)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.