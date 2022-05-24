ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.01.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
