AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P Acquires 9,300 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,724,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,627 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,574,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

