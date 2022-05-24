Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CFO Purchases $11,310.00 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) CFO Gavin Wood acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADAP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 308,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,380,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,033,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

