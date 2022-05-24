Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

