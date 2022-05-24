adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Get adidas alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($319.15) to €265.00 ($281.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $93.67. 90,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on adidas (ADDYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.