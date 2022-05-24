Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $13.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $176.72 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

