Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $176.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.