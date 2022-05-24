Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.81.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,214. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $176.72 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,924,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,504,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

