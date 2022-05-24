Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $176.72 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $656,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.