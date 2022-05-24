Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37 on June 17th

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AMS stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £609.32 million and a PE ratio of 35.30. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 253.50 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 347 ($4.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 301.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £667,700.64 ($840,192.07).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.