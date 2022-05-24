Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($170.21) to €152.00 ($161.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($154.26) to €141.00 ($150.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($170.21) to €162.00 ($172.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($159.57) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 484. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $179.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

