Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $574.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $579.10 million and the lowest is $569.70 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE AJRD opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

