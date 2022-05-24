Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AJRD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $4,965,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $209,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $3,248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

