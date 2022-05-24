Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Afya updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AFYA opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Afya has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

