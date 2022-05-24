Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.38. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

