Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

NYSE:A traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 408,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80,848 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

