Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

AGTI stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,947 shares of company stock worth $2,904,758. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agiliti by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

