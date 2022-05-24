Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

AGYS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,037. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $936.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,009,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,131,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,268,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

