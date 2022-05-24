Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 8,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,651. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 76,434 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $939,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

