Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Agora has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agora by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

