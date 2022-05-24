Aimee Pitman Acquires 17,677 Shares of Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Stock

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($37,814.14).

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock traded up GBX 9.32 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.12 ($2.10). 3,210,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £710.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. Warehouse REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 136.20 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

