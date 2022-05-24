Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.15 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €4.15 ($4.41) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.26) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.40) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.83) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.72) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA AF traded up €0.05 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting €4.35 ($4.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,041,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.03. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($15.59).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.