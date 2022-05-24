Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Head to Head Analysis

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Royal Mail and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 2 0 7 0 2.56 Airbus 1 2 7 0 2.60

Royal Mail presently has a consensus price target of $14.48, suggesting a potential upside of 74.46%. Airbus has a consensus price target of $124.33, suggesting a potential upside of 338.24%. Given Airbus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than Royal Mail.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Mail and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $17.37 billion 0.23 $811.15 million N/A N/A Airbus $61.70 billion 1.45 $4.98 billion $1.87 15.17

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Mail.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Mail and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A Airbus 9.46% 54.00% 4.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Royal Mail pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Airbus beats Royal Mail on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Mail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Airbus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; and offers unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

