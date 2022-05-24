Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

AIRG stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRG. Cowen dropped their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

