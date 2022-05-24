Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

AIRG traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $10.46. 52,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

