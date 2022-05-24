Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DETNF shares. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$36.02 during trading on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

