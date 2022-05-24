Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,591. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

