Alan Dale Purchases 22 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale bought 22 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £127.60 ($160.56).

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 582 ($7.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £401.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.94. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500.01 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.80) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.32) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

