Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.65.

NYSE ALB opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a one year low of $154.23 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

