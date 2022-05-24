Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $314.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $314.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.65.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.60. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $154.23 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

