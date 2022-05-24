Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $320.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.65.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.60.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.