Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 9,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

