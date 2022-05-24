Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 8,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,420. The company has a market cap of $156.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

