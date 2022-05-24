Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALEC. Barclays dropped their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 10,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,752. The firm has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.36. Alector has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alector by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alector by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alector by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

