Alexander Scott Purchases 44 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Alexander Scott purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £152.24 ($191.57).

Shares of IHP traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 353.60 ($4.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,269. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital started coverage on IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

