Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ALX stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $234.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $227.34 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alexander’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

