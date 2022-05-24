Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
ALX stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $234.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $227.34 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.56.
Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
