Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ALFA opened at GBX 179 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 221 ($2.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £535.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALFA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.