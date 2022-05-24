Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alight Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight Inc., formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 4,841,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,338. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,451.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Alight by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

